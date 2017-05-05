Ariel Winter doesn't care what you have to say about her recent red carpet outfit.

While promoting the upcoming season of ABC's "Modern Family" in Hollywood, the 19-year-old actress wore a gold sheer minidress.

The rest of the cast pictured -- Nolan Gould, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell along with the show's executive producer Steven Levitan -- were dressed more casually, some commenters were quick to point out.

Our wonderful cast at the #ModernFamily FYC Event! ?? pic.twitter.com/q1z4dsACdG — Modern Family (@ModernFam) May 4, 2017

Still, Winter -- in a lengthy post on social media -- defended her right to dress however she wants.

"Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" she wrote. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

The actress then used the opportunity to encourage people to wear what they feel comfortable in, whenever.

"WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I now I did," Winter continued. "Don't every let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)"