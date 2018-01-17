Armie Hammer on the making of 'Call Me by Your Name'

Armie Hammer is hoping movie goers are in the mood for a good love story. He's dishing it out in his newest role as a research assistant who starts up a relationship with the son of his employer, played by Timothee Chalamet. The film is called, "Call Me by Your Name."

"You will see a love story. And that's the easiest and most simplest way to put it," Hammer said in an appearance on "Popcorn With Peter Travers." "Luca Guadagnino, in his genius was able to sort of boil down and distill all of the elemental human emotions of what it feels like to be infatuated with somebody and what it feels like to fall in love with somebody."

"You will immediately be taken back to the first time you felt all of the same emotions," Hammer added.

This is the first time Hammer and Chalamet have starred on screen together. In fact, it's the first time they've met. Hammer said, Guadagnino set up an awkward first, and it turns out only, rehearsal for the film in order to break the ice. They all met in a park in Italy where the movie was going to be shot.

"We kind of get our script. And the only thing it says on that scene is Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out," Hammer, 31, told Travers. "So I was just like okay well that's why we're here. I guess we might as well break some ice. So we get down on the ground and we start kissing and the whole thing. And after a few seconds Luca goes, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop. This is terrible. It doesn't look like you want to kiss each other. I want you to make out. I want to feel the passion."

Hammer said they tried the scene again.

"So then we start again and we're making out. And we're making out. And we're making out. And we're making out. And we're making out. And we're making out. We're making out to the point where we kind of stopped and we were like, 'No one's saying stop.' And I remember I kind of pulled away and I looked up and Luca was gone. He just left us on the grass making out. So that was our only rehearsal."

"Call Me by Your Name" is in theaters everywhere.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Armie Hammer in the video above.