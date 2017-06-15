Audrey Hepburn's clothes, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ script headed to auction

Jun 15, 2017, 3:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Audrey Hepburn poses for her publicity photo to promote the film "Sabrina."PlayBettmann Archive/Getty Images
Some of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn's personal belongings are going up for auction.

A collection of Hepburn's clothing, as well as additional treasures associated with the star, will be presented at Christie's King Street headquarters in London on September 27.

"We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the sale of items from Audrey Hepburn's personal collection," Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private collections at Christie’s said in a press release. "Her name is one that instantly resonates; her appeal and relevance remain as strong today as they ever were."

PHOTO: A powder compact with the monogram AHF opens to reveal single compartment with a mirror to the lid and with original black slip case. Christies Auction House
A powder compact with the monogram "AHF" opens to reveal single compartment with a mirror to the lid and with original black slip case.

"The sales will offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire unique personal objects," Hume-Sayer continued, "which have never before been seen on the market and which will undoubtedly offer new insights into the remarkable life of a remarkable woman."

The items were given to Christie's to auction by Hepburn's family.

PHOTO: A double-breasted, 1980s Burberry coat with a leather buckled belt, lined in cotton/signature plaid will be among the items for sale. Christies Auction House
A double-breasted, 1980s Burberry coat with a leather buckled belt, lined in cotton/signature plaid will be among the items for sale.

Items from Hepburn's wardrobe include a blue, silk Givenchy dress where the bidding will start at just over $12,000 to $19,000, her Burberry trench coat listed at $7,600 to $10,000 and a selection of assorted colored ballet flats listed at $1,900.

PHOTO: A selection of Hepburns ballet pumps in a variety of colors will go up for sale at Christies auction.Christies Auction House
A selection of Hepburn's ballet pumps in a variety of colors will go up for sale at Christie's auction.

A powder compact with the monogram "AHF," for Audrey Hepburn Ferrer, opens to reveal single compartment with a mirror to the lid and with original black slip case is estimated at $5,100 to $7,600.

A gold lighter engraved "For My Fair Lady, Gene Allen, December 1963" that was a gift from the art director of the 1964 film, will be priced at $3,800 to $6,300.

PHOTO: The bidding for Hepburns sky blue Givenchy dress from Autumn/Winter 1988/67 will begin at at £10,000-15,000, or just over $12,000 American dollars. Christies Auction House
The bidding for Hepburn's sky blue Givenchy dress from Autumn/Winter 1988/67 will begin at at £10,000-15,000, or just over $12,000 American dollars.

Perhaps one of the most exciting item up for grabs is Hepburn's working script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

The script, dated August 3, 1960, includes handwritten annotations made by Hepburn herself during her portrayal of Holly Golightly.

PHOTO: Audrey Hepburns working script for the 1961 Paramount production Breakfast at Tiffanys, dated August 3, 1960.Christies Auction House
Audrey Hepburn's working script for the 1961 Paramount production "Breakfast at Tiffany's," dated August 3, 1960.

PHOTO: Audrey Hepburn photographed by the late Bud Fraker (1916-2002) in 1956. Bud Fraker/Christies
Audrey Hepburn photographed by the late Bud Fraker (1916-2002) in 1956.

Original, professional photography of Hepburn will be up for auction as well.

The live auction begins in London on September 27. The online auction takes place from September 19 to October 3.