New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. fell in love with two people while filming the ABC reality show, but at this point, it's anybody's guess who those contestants are.

The race car driver, who appeared on Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, told ABC News that he felt the same way on his first night of filming, and although he had instant chemistry with some of the women, he tried to stay as open-minded as possible.

For the 36-year-old, a self-described "older Bachelor for sure," that also meant staying non-judgmental about age.

The 29 women competing on his season range from 23 to 33, according to the official website for the show, though one contestant, Bekah M., does not have an age listed.

"Age is not something that I really think about it. It's more maturity and being ready for marriage," Luyendyk Jr. explained. "Some people are just at that point in their lives earlier than other people."

Though he could not give specifics about the premiere of the show, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, the reality TV star did give some hints as to who he might have chosen. And yes, he assured ABC News, things work out pretty well for him in the end.

"I fell in love and it was incredible," he gushed. "I am so happy."