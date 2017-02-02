Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Slams Rumors of Split From Lauren Bushnell

Despite rumors of a split, former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins took to social media to defend his relationship with Lauren Bushnell.

On Wednesday, he posted a photo on Instagram to put the idea to rest.

"No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," the caption reads.

Higgins goes on to say they "have entered into a world where rumors will exist" but insisted that he is "still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her."

Bushnell is currently celebrating her 27th birthday in Mexico with her sister, according to People magazine, and has recently been traveling without Higgins, prompting some fans to speculate about a potential breakup.

The couple became engaged on Season 20 of "The Bachelor." Last November they revealed on their reality series "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?" that their engagement was off, but Higgins has maintained that the relationship is not over.

"We're still engaged, and we're still together," he told People in November. "We are building a foundation, and we're taking every day one step at a time. That's what I'm excited about."