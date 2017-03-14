'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' recap

On Monday night’s "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose," Raven Gates was reunited with Nick Viall for the first time since he rejected her in Finland.

Much as she did when she first learned she wouldn’t be getting engaged to Viall, the dark-haired beauty from Arkansas maintained her composure, extending her good wishes to him and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi. Gates also revealed she’ll be headed to Mexico this summer, as a contestant on "Bachelor in Paradise."

The newly-engaged Viall and Grimaldi appeared publicly together for the first time since the outcome of their relationship was disclosed, though it seemed apparent they haven’t necessarily gotten to spend a lot of time together.

Both were hesitant but optimistic when asked about wedding plans, and Viall revealed they’re leaning toward the “good ole USA” as their eventual home, meaning Grimaldi may eventually leave her life in Montreal behind.

Viall's third choice this season, "Bachelorette"-to-be Rachel Lindsay, got a sneak peek of what awaits her, meeting four of her suitors on live television on Monday night. From the looks of things, it should be quite a season, with one white contestant professing he’s “ready to go black and never go back,” while another man offered an engagement ring and plane tickets to elope to Vegas.

If fans are worried they'll be missing "Bachelor" Nick Viall come next Monday, never fear. He starts his star turn on "Dancing with the Stars" next week on ABC.