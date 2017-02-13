'The Bachelor' Nick Viall dishes on the remaining contestants

Feb 13, 2017, 4:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Nick Viall arrives at the Disney ABC Television group Winter TCA Press Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California on Jan. 10, 2017. PlayChris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Nick Viall plays 'Bachelor Word Association'

Six women remain on "The Bachelor," each hoping to win a proposal from Nick Viall in the finale.

But who has the best shot at an engagement ring?

ABC News asked Viall to describe each contestant with the first word that came to mind, to better understand how he feels about each, as seen in the video above.

In general, "I'm very attracted to confident, intelligent and sexy women who just act like they belong in a room, so to speak," he told ABC News.

Bachelor Nick Viall: I Was 'More Aware' of Drama Than Some Women Realized

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Meet the 30 Women Competing on 'The Bachelor'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Misery Is All Around

Bachelor Nick Viall: Giving Out a Group Date Rose Can 'Accomplish a Few Things'

One woman in particular, Corinne, seemed to rile up her fellow castmates (and viewers) more than anybody else on the show. However, Viall is quick to defend her.

"Everyone knows that I was once called a villain. I didn't necessarily agree with that label but I think sometimes Bachelor Nation can unfairly judge people. They sometimes see things in black and white," he said. "If you really feel something and you want to go for it, you should be able to go for it. I like confident women. I like interesting women. I like women who can take a chance and be comfortable with themselves and be vulnerable."