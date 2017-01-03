Only Jimmy Kimmel could reunite new "Bachelor" Nick Viall with exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe following Monday night's big season premiere.

Viall, who was a runner-up twice on "The Bachelorette," will now be choosing one lovely lady among 30 contestants as the new "Bachelor." He referred to his two former loves as friends.

Viall told Dorfman and Bristowe, "Can I just say thank you for not picking me?"

"You're welcome" both the ladies said.

"This is so awkward," Dorfman later joked, laughing.

"I feel great," Viall replied.

Kimmel also settled his bet with Bristowe for staying with Sean, whom she picked over Viall. For that accomplishment, she got $1,000 cash.

They bet double or nothing that she wouldn't actually walk down the aisle. "Give us like a year," Bristowe said.

Viall said he has not seen Dorfman nor Bristowe since Jade Roper's and Tanner Tolbert's wedding, when Viall famously had a one-night stand with one of the ladies competing for his heart on the new "Bachelor" season.

Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz said the two had met at that wedding before the show began filming and hooked up.

Dorman said she recalls she was the single girl at the wedding, while Nick and the other men where "all up on the bridesmaids."

"I don't know if I was up on anyone," Viall replied.

Dorfman said it was an "interesting" morning after the wedding.