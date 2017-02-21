'The Bachelor' Nick Viall visits final 4 contestants' hometowns

On Monday’s episode of "The Bachelor," hometown dates left three of the women feeling confident about their relationships with Nick Viall, while another came back with serious doubts.

Raven returned home to Hoxie, Arkansas, to show Nick how to ride ATVs, get ridiculously muddy, and climb a grain bin. Nick was caught off guard when the local authorities pulled up after the two had scaled a grain silo, but Raven had the last laugh when the officer turned out to be her older brother.

ABC

The dark-haired beauty’s trip home was highlighted by the happy news that her dad is cancer-free, and he gave Nick the green light to marry his daughter. Raven, however, worried because she hasn’t told Nick she loves him.

Rachel kicked off Nick’s visit to Dallas by taking him to a service at her church. Race took center stage during his time with her family, as Rachel revealed that her sister is part of an interracial couple as well. Nick failed to meet Rachel’s father, since he was out of town on business.

ABC

In Miami, Corinne wanted to take Nick on a date that showed her truest self, so she treated him to an extravagant shopping spree, which culminated with her proclaiming her love for him. The day of fun continued as Corinne finally got to introduce Nick to her beloved nanny Raquel. Even though it initially seemed her father might be a hold-out, Nick eventually won him over.

ABC

Things got complicated as Nick traveled to Montreal to meet Vanessa’s family. The date got off to a great start, as the special needs teacher took Nick to meet her students. Vanessa was pleased as Nick bonded with her charges as they made a scrapbook of the couple’s time together.

Since Vanessa’s parents are divorced, Nick met her mom’s side of the family first. Both her mom and her sister were very concerned that Nick and Vanessa have not discussed where they'll live if their relationship continues.

When Nick met Vanessa’s father, he was rather confused by the fact that Nick was asking for his blessing to marry his daughter -- even though Nick admitted he’d done the same with the other dads. While Vanessa was initially excited when her father told her about Nick’s request, she was devastated to learn he’d asked the same of the other parents.

With four hometown dates done, Nick and the women traveled to New York City for the rose ceremony, where one will be sent home. But before that could happen, former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman showed up at Nick’s door for a chat.

Find out what happens next when "The Bachelor" returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.