'Bachelor in Paradise' cast revealed

Not everybody finds love on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette," but luckily, "Bachelor in Paradise" provides another opportunity for those previously unlucky people to date on national television.
ABC has revealed the new cast list for the fourth season of the show, which will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. ET.
DeMario Jackson, who was recently booted from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette" will appear, as will several of Lindsay's "Bachelor" castmates, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios and Alexis Waters.
Additional contestants will be announced at a later date.