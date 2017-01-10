'The Bachelor' Recap: Liz Reveals Big Secret to the Other Women

On Monday night’s episode of "The Bachelor," Nick Viall confessed that he had slept with one of the women prior to the filming of the new series.

Before we get into the details, the first group date involved a themed-wedding photo shoot. The photographer also selected a winner who’d enjoy a mystery prize. Corinne, who’d earlier shared a kiss with Nick, was excited to explore her beach-themed wedding, wearing a skimpy bikini top. That all changed, however, when she discovered Brittany was poised to upstage her with an Adam & Eve photo shoot, which involved wearing bikini bottoms and going topless.

After Nick and Brittany emerged wearing only skivvies made out of leaves, Corinne knew she had to up the ante. When it came her turn, she achieved just that, dragging Nick into the pool and removing not only his top, but hers as well, and guiding him through a photo shoot reminiscent of Janet Jackson’s famous Rolling Stone cover.

Corinne’s strategy may have ultimately worked with Nick, but it backfired with the other women. She won both a rose and the photography challenge, and was awarded an extra opportunity to ride off into the sunset with Nick and a “Just Married” sign. Meanwhile, the other girls seethed over her constant interruptions as they tried to have their time with him.

Nick chose Danielle M., with whom he shares the same hometown, for his first one-on-one date. A helicopter ride led to a yacht in Newport Beach, which segued into an intimate dinner. Danielle opened up about her past, confessing that she was previously engaged to a man who had died of an overdose. The dramatic story led to an emotional moment with Nick -- and a rose for Danielle.

Back at the mansion, Liz couldn’t keep the secret that she’d slept with Nick earlier at the wedding of a friend, and confided in Christen.

For the final group date, Nick took his potential love interests to the Museum of Broken Relationships, where the engagement ring he had previously chosen for Katelyn Bristowe on "The Bachelorette" is on display. While most of the girls used a breakup exercise to have fun and laugh with Nick, Liz seemed intent on using hers to address the fact that they’d slept together -- but it ultimately backfired.

Nick grew increasingly uncomfortable with Liz, and wondered about her motivations. He seemed to give her the benefit of the doubt, until Christen revealed she knew Liz’s secret. Deciding to cut his losses, Nick sent Liz home, and confessed to the other girls that he’d had sex with Liz at a wedding.

Nick deals with the fallout from his revelation next Monday, when "The Bachelor" returns on ABC.