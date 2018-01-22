'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Arie confronts Bekah M. about her age

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has seemingly developed a strong connection with 22-year-old Bekah M. on this season of "The Bachelor," but as of the fourth episode, he still doesn't know her age.

However, according to a sneak peek of the ABC reality show, all of that stands to change on tonight's installment, which airs at 8 p.m. ET.

When the racecar driver asks Bekah M. is, she demurs.

"I haven't wanted to say," she said. "I haven't been wanting you to see me through the lens of my age."

And while some women in the house feel that Bekah M.'s youth will be an issue, Luyendyk Jr., 36, previously told ABC News that age was not an issue for him.

"It's more maturity and being ready for marriage," he said. "Some people are just at that point in their lives earlier than other people."

