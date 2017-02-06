If you thought you saw the last of Taylor after Nick Viall eliminated her on "The Bachelor," think again.

On last week's episode, Viall was forced to only give one woman -- either Taylor or Corinne -- a rose during their New Orleans bayou date and, of course, he chose Corinne. He and Corinne then headed back to town, leaving Taylor there alone in the swamp.

Still, in this week's exclusive preview we see that Taylor eventually finds out where the two headed and confronts Viall for what could be the last time.

Even Corinne is surprised. "Why is she here?" she says to no one in the preview. "What, is she gonna try to convince Nick that I'm a liar?"

It seems Corinne's instinct was right. Outside, we see Viall and Taylor talking.

"You were flat out lied to today," Taylor tells Viall. "You've been manipulated and lied to.

"I'm assuming the reason why I'm no longer in this experience with you is because my character was called into judgement and that you think I'm a bully and a mean girl and I called her stupid," Taylor continued.

Last week, we saw Corinne claim that Taylor called her stupid, when in fact Taylor questioned whether Corinne had "the emotional intelligence" to date Viall.

Taylor says Viall should believe what she's saying about Corinne because other women, such as "Vanessa literally told you that she would give you back her rose if this is what you were looking for."

Taylor is referring two episodes ago when Vanessa pulled Viall aside, warning him of Corinne.

"I'm not judging Corinne," Vanessa said during the episode. "I'm judging your actions. It was enough for me to question: are you looking for a wife? Are you looking for someone to just f--- around with? Because, at that point, I'd rather you just not give me a rose."

Viall, clearly shaken but calm, said he appreciated that Taylor went out of her way to tell him Corinne was lying.

"I'm hearing what you're saying. I have nothing but the utmost respect for you," he told Taylor. "I don't have respect of bullies. I don't think you're a bully."

Viall promised Taylor that "it's not over and I still have things to figure out."

We'll have to wait until tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see whether Viall figures it out on "The Bachelor."