Now that "The Bachelor" Nick Viall has pared down his pool of women from 30 to 3, the women he's said goodbye sat down with host Chris Harrison to talk about the highs and lows of the season in a special "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All" episode.

Corrine Olympios, who left empty-handed after Viall's hometown visit with her family, addressed her role as the house villain and delivered a half-hearted apology to her "haters."

"To the haters, I'm so sorry that you are so offended by me doing me. You know, I can't make everybody happy," she told "Good Morning America." "I wish I could but I can't, and I'm not gonna address you guys anymore."

"GMA" got an exclusive sneak peek at the reunion episode, which shows Jasmine call out Taylor for her attitude in the house.

"I get why Corinne [Olympios] felt the way she did because ... you walked around the house like you were too good for everybody," Jasmine said.

Olympios also chimed in about the problems with Taylor.

"I would say hi to you and you walked right past me," she recalled.

Backstage, Kristina Schulman, who left brokenhearted after a date with Viall in the Bahamas, told "GMA" that the show pushed her to a new place of openness.

"Being vulnerable, it was tough. But I think I've come to that place where I was able to open up," she said. "And honestly, it's thanks to Nick."

Alexis Waters, the aspiring dolphin trainer who showed up in a shark costume, said she has no regrets.

"Well, I mean, I wanted to show him that I didn't care what people think of me, and I don't," Waters said. "And now I'm, like, known as shark girl, which I, like, secretly love."

Rachel Lindsay, who will be next season's "Bachelorette," said she is ready to move on.

"To know that I was gonna see Nick for the first time in a few months, I was nervous," Lindsay said about seeing Viall for the filming. "To have those emotions come back. And it was a little difficult for me. I'm not gonna lie. But I'm glad I did it, you know. It's coming full circle. It's closing a door, and that is very therapeutic."

The "Women Tell All" two-hour special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.