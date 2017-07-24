'Bachelorette' preview: Rachel Lindsay presses Peter about getting engaged

Rachel Lindsay is making it clear to her suitors on "The Bachelorette" that she's not just looking for a boyfriend. She wants an engagement on the series finale.

In an exclusive preview of tonight's episode of the ABC reality show, the attorney has a heart-to-heart with front-runner Peter, and the two can't seem to agree on their next steps.

"I didn't come this far and put my life on hold to just have a boyfriend at the end of it," Lindsay tells him.

Peter replies, "My hopes of pursuing a relationship with you beyond this point is with the thought that [it] would lead to engagement. Engagement is marriage."

Lindsay tells him that she doesn't "think of it the same way you do," perhaps hinting that the two could get engaged and then call the engagement off if it doesn't work out.

Still, Peter says he's struggling with that scenario. "Big time," he adds.

"We talk about trying to find a common ground. I don't know what that is with something that is so polar opposite," he continues.

Lindsay, looking somberly at him, replies: "I don't have the answers for you."

We'll have to wait until tonight at 8 p.m. ET to find out if Peter's hesitation will cost him a rose when "The Bachelorette" returns on ABC.