'The Bachelorette' recap: Rachel Lindsay finds herself in a 'crazy house'

The theme for this week's episode of "The Bachelorette" was "crazy house."

This was the term bachelorette Rachel Lindsay used to describe the house filled with the remaining men, who are all eager for alone time with her. Some are even willing to risk friendships -- and even an opportunity to marry the 31-year-old attorney -- just to be given a rose.

Lee found himself, again, in hot water. It was clear the 30-year-old singer from Nashville was picking fights with several men in the house; last week it was Eric, and this week it was Kenny.

Meanwhile, Dean was quick to point out to a producer of the show that he was only fighting with the black men in the house. When a producer asked him what he meant, he replied, "You know exactly what I mean."

For Lee, the drama he started seemed more like a game to him. "I get tickled when I smile and an angry man gets angrier," he said to the camera after one fight.

When Kenny finally confronted Lee, telling him, "You took advantage of our friendship," the two began yelling. It caused the whole house to take notice -- even Lindsay, who eventually broke down into tears from… well, initially we didn't know why.

"I did not want to get into all this tonight." - Rachel #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1v1AopSDX2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 20, 2017

Lindsay later explained that she broke down because of the "pressure that I feel being a black woman" on the show.

"I already know what people are going to say about me, and judge me for the decisions that I'm making," she continued. "I'm the one that has to deal with that and nobody else and that's a lot."

This caused Lindsay to go straight to the Rose Ceremony. After it was all said and done, Brady, Bryce and Diggy were left without a rose. And Diggy got the distinction of becoming the first guy this season to cry after being eliminated.

Thankfully, things turned around a bit as the guys began their dates. While Dean got the distinction of getting this episode's solo date -- riding in a blimp, having a private dinner and even attending a Russell Dickerson concert -- the rest of the guys were treated to a boat ride around Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The date was topped off with a spelling bee, which Josiah won.

Once back in the house, though, the guys were back to their gossipy, bickering ways. Iggy (as usual!) went to Lindsay to talk about the other guys -- this time Josiah -- while Lee told Lindsay that Kenny was the aggressor in their argument.

When Kenny tried to defend himself to Lindsay, he told her: "Lee's handshake doesn't match his smile."

But Lindsay didn't seem convinced Kenny was telling the truth.

We'll have to see which side Lindsay is on when "The Bachelorette" returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.