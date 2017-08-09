Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo in the finale of the ABC reality show, but runner-up Peter Kraus doesn't necessarily believe that the newly-engaged couple was meant to be.

Prior to Abasolo's proposal, Kraus and Lindsay had a tearful break-up, which was caused, at least in part, by the Wisconsin native's reluctance to propose at the end of the show.

Kraus told reporters in a press call on Tuesday that had he been eager to pop the question at the end but acknowledged that Lindsay might not have changed her mind.

"I don't think she would've gone in a different direction," Kraus said.

"I felt throughout the entire process that I was the best fit with Rachel. She and I's [sic] connection was something very special from the very first date and unlike anything I've ever really experienced in my own life. And I felt like it was reciprocated," he added. "I didn't really concern myself with the other guys' relationships as far as their inner workings, but I did feel like ours was a bit above the rest."

Lindsay, 32, had a different take, however. When asked on Tuesday about her relationship with Kraus, 31, she said that ultimately, she realized that they had "deep-rooted issues" that caused her to think twice about whether she wanted to marry him.

"I mean, I've been very open that I want someone who knows who he is, knows what he wants and where he's going. And the more I peeled back the layers with Peter, I realized that he wasn't that person," she said. "I think the proposal became such a focal point because that's what happens at the end of the show, but that was not the reason that I didn't -- or I decided not to -- choose Peter."

Kraus disagreed with that assessment. When pressed about Lindsay's comments, he admitted that he was "confused" by what she meant.

"That hurt because that felt like she was -- I don't know, reaching for certain things," he said. "I don't think we had any deep-rooted issues. I think we literally were just on two different points of a path at that point, both heading in the same direction but at different rates. And, yes, that hurt."