'Bachelorette' sneak peek: Dean fears his hometown date will be 'awful'

"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay visited the hometowns of the four remaining suitors -- but one of the men was especially nervous for the trip home.

In a sneak peek of the ABC reality show, Dean Unglert told Lindsay that he hadn't seen his father in two years, and wasn’t sure what to expect from the reunion.

However, Unglert said he was relieved that Lindsay was open-minded about the situation.

"Today will be difficult," he said. "I have no idea what's gonna happen. There's still a certain level of fear."

For a first glimpse at his father's reaction to the visit, along with an explanation as to why Unglert has been "suppressing every single emotion," check out the preview above.

The hometown episode of "The Bachelorette" airs at 8 p.m. ET on July 17.