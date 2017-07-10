'The Bachelorette' preview: Peter and Rachel have a scary conversation

"Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has an obvious connection with Peter Kraus, but that doesn't mean that things are perfect between the two.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, Lindsay and Kraus have a heart-to-heart about his feelings.

The reality TV contestant promises Lindsay that if he decides she's not right for him, he'd let her know.

"His honesty scares me," Lindsay says. "He's somebody that I can see a future with so what if he's the one standing at the end and then he doesn't want to get down on one knee? That's scary and I don't know what to do."

For more about Kraus' state of mind, watch the preview video, above.

"The Bachelorette" returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.