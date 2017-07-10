'The Bachelorette' preview: Peter and Rachel have a scary conversation

Jul 10, 2017, 6:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Texas attorney Rachel Lindsay takes a recess from the courtroom to start her search for happily ever after in the 13th edition of ABCs hit series, "The Bachelorette."PlayPaul Hebert/ABC
WATCH 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Peter's honesty 'scares' Rachel

"Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has an obvious connection with Peter Kraus, but that doesn't mean that things are perfect between the two.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, Lindsay and Kraus have a heart-to-heart about his feelings.

The reality TV contestant promises Lindsay that if he decides she's not right for him, he'd let her know.

'The Bachelorette' recap: To Norway with love

'The Bachelorette': Meet the 31 men competing on Rachel Lindsay's season

"His honesty scares me," Lindsay says. "He's somebody that I can see a future with so what if he's the one standing at the end and then he doesn't want to get down on one knee? That's scary and I don't know what to do."

For more about Kraus' state of mind, watch the preview video, above.

"The Bachelorette" returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.