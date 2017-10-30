Backlash against Kevin Spacey for coming out in apology to Anthony Rapp

Oct 30, 2017, 1:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Kevin Spacey is pictured on the red carpet in New York, June 11, 2017.PlayAngela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Kevin Spacey apologizes after sex harassment claim

Early this morning, Kevin Spacey addressed actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that, when he was just 14, the "House of Cards" star made a sexual advance.

Rapp, now 46, accused Spacey during an interview with BuzzFeed of trying to seduce him while attending a party back in 1986.

Spacey posted a statement on Twitter saying he is "beyond horrified" by the story, but doesn't remember the encounter. He went on to say he was examining himself and now chooses "to [openly] live as a gay man."

Read: Kevin Spacey apologizes, comes out as gay after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old

Though Spacey's message included an apology, if he "did behave then as [Rapp] describes," his choice to focus the rest of the statement on coming out as gay ignited outrage from a host of comedians, actors and more who said Spacey was wrong to "hide under the rainbow," instead of acknowledging that Rapp was only 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

Several others also criticized Spacey for saying that, if the incident did happen, it was "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" because they said no amount of alcohol makes it OK to approach a minor.

PHOTO: Anthony Rapp, cast member in Star Trek: Discovery, poses at the premiere of the new television series in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE
Anthony Rapp, cast member in "Star Trek: Discovery," poses at the premiere of the new television series in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017.

Billy Eichner called Spacey's statement, "disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous."

PHOTO: Billy Eichner attends the an event at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE
Billy Eichner attends the an event at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.

Rosie O'Donnell wrote, "U don't remember the incident -- 30 years ago?"

Wanda Sykes added, "No no no no no! You do not get to 'choose' to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!"

PHOTO: Comedian Wanda Sykes performs at City Winery on April 26, 2017 in New York.Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Comedian Wanda Sykes performs at City Winery on April 26, 2017 in New York.

Rose McGowan, who has alleged abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and has been a supporter for victims of sexual assault, added, "Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field."

Rose McGowan tears up amid strong support at Women's Convention

Here's what some others had to say.

Comments