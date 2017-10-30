Backlash against Kevin Spacey for coming out in apology to Anthony Rapp

Early this morning, Kevin Spacey addressed actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that, when he was just 14, the "House of Cards" star made a sexual advance.

Rapp, now 46, accused Spacey during an interview with BuzzFeed of trying to seduce him while attending a party back in 1986.

Spacey posted a statement on Twitter saying he is "beyond horrified" by the story, but doesn't remember the encounter. He went on to say he was examining himself and now chooses "to [openly] live as a gay man."

Though Spacey's message included an apology, if he "did behave then as [Rapp] describes," his choice to focus the rest of the statement on coming out as gay ignited outrage from a host of comedians, actors and more who said Spacey was wrong to "hide under the rainbow," instead of acknowledging that Rapp was only 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

Several others also criticized Spacey for saying that, if the incident did happen, it was "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" because they said no amount of alcohol makes it OK to approach a minor.

Billy Eichner called Spacey's statement, "disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous."

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell wrote, "U don't remember the incident -- 30 years ago?"

Wanda Sykes added, "No no no no no! You do not get to 'choose' to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!"

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Rose McGowan, who has alleged abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and has been a supporter for victims of sexual assault, added, "Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field."

Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Here's what some others had to say.

Using your coming out moment to distract from a sexual assault allegation is beyond gross. Kevin Spacey is too much like Frank Underwood. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 30, 2017

How dare you implicate us all in this — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

Ashamed to have been accused of bank robbery -- I forget if I did that -- but this is a good time to let you all know; I am Jewish. — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) October 30, 2017

SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017

Dear news media, Kevin Spacey is accused of trying to molest a 14yr old boy. That's the news story. Pls don't confuse that. — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey's comment was wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/5pFhiqMK5W — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 30, 2017

It took 58 years for Kevin Spacey to cash in his gay out of jail free card. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2017

"Well this is fortunate." - Kevin Spacey right now, probably — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) October 30, 2017