Rose McGowan speaks publicly for 1st time since Weinstein scandal broke

This morning, actress Rose McGowan spoke publicly for the first time since she became one of the dozens of women accusing now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan said at the Women's Convention in Detroit. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed."

McGowan delivered the opening remarks on Friday morning at the event that includes forums and discussions arranged by organizers of the Women's March using what they call "nonviolent resistance ... committed to dismantling systems of oppression."

"What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society," McGowan said. "That cannot stand and will not stand."

The actress, well known for her starring role in the series "Charmed," was among the women cited in an initial New York Times report earlier this month as having settled harassment claims against Weinstein. McGowan didn't comment for the article.

Since that time, McGowan has used Twitter to support other accusers and to seemingly accuse Weinstein of raping her.

"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," she wrote on Twitter a couple weeks back. She later confirmed she was referring to Weinstein in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the next day.

McGowan did not name Weinstein in her talk today but may have been alluding to him in her reference to "the monster" who is dominating headlines and in comparing herself to a small-town girl assaulted by a local football star, only to see the crime covered up.

The actress also spoke to the roaring crowd about other "monsters," saying it's time for women to speak out.

"No more will we be shunted to the side, no more will we be hurt," McGowan said. "It’s time to be brave in the face of unspeakable actions."

She also spoke directly about Hollywood, calling it a male-dominated environment, "It’s time to clean house."

McGowan is slated to take part in a panel Friday afternoon titled "Fighting for survivors of sexual assault in the age of Betsy DeVos."

Through representatives, Weinstein has repeatedly denied allegations of rape, with a spokesperson for Weinstein saying again Tuesday in a statement to ABC News, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

The board of the Weinstein Co. terminated the producer, and he later tendered his resignation from the board. He was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Producers Guild of America has voted to begin proceedings to oust him. A final determination in that case will be made next month.