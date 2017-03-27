'Beauty and the Beast' dominates for the 2nd straight week, earning $88 million

Mar 27, 2017, 8:17 AM ET
PHOTO: Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast in a scene from "Beauty and the Beast."PlayDisney
WATCH 'Beauty and the Beast' sets box office record for 2017

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" waltzed into the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row, earning an estimated $88 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The live-action feature, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline and Ian McKellen, has raked in more than $315 million in 10 days. In addition, "Beauty and the Beast" brought in more than $119 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to more than $690 million.

Read: 'Beauty and the Beast' roars to a record-setting opening weekend

Related: Why Dan Stevens says Emma Watson was 'terrified' of him while shooting 'Beauty and the Beast'

"Power Rangers," starring Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Becky G. and Dacre Montgomery, had an impressive opening weekend, earning an estimated $40.5 million for a second place finish. "Kong: Skull Island" took third place with a $14.4 million haul.

"Life," released last week and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson, had a disappointing fourth place finish, taking in an estimated $12.6 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

  • 1 – Beauty and the Beast, $88 million
  • 2 – Power Rangers, $40.5 million
  • 3 – Kong: Skull Island, $14.4 million
  • 4 – Life, $12.6 million
  • 5 – Logan, $10.1 million
  • 6 – Get Out, $8.68 million
  • 7 – CHIPS, $7.6 million
  • 8 – The Shack, $3.78 million
  • 9 – The LEGO Batman Movie, $1.97 million
  • 10 – The Belko Experiment, $1.8 million

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.