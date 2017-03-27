Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" waltzed into the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row, earning an estimated $88 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The live-action feature, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline and Ian McKellen, has raked in more than $315 million in 10 days. In addition, "Beauty and the Beast" brought in more than $119 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to more than $690 million.

"Power Rangers," starring Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Becky G. and Dacre Montgomery, had an impressive opening weekend, earning an estimated $40.5 million for a second place finish. "Kong: Skull Island" took third place with a $14.4 million haul.

"Life," released last week and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson, had a disappointing fourth place finish, taking in an estimated $12.6 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1 – Beauty and the Beast, $88 million

2 – Power Rangers, $40.5 million

3 – Kong: Skull Island, $14.4 million

4 – Life, $12.6 million

5 – Logan, $10.1 million

6 – Get Out, $8.68 million

7 – CHIPS, $7.6 million

8 – The Shack, $3.78 million

9 – The LEGO Batman Movie, $1.97 million

10 – The Belko Experiment, $1.8 million

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.