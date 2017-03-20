'Beauty and the Beast' roars to a record-setting opening weekend

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" had a monstrous opening weekend at the box office, raking in an estimated $170 million and breaking the record for a March opening weekend that was previously held by "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," according to Box Office Mojo.
Additionally, the live-action remake of the 1991 classic, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline and Ian McKellen, scored the seventh-largest domestic opening of all time, ahead of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" and just behind "Iron Man 3." It's also the largest opening ever for a PG-rated film, surpassing "Finding Dory."
Overseas, "Beauty and the Beast" tacked on an estimated $180 million, for an estimated overall $350 million worldwide opening. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
"Kong: Skull Island" finished in second place for the weekend, grabbing an estimated $28.9 million in the U.S., bringing its domestic gross total to an estimated $110.1 million. Box Office Mojo estimated its worldwide gross to be $259.3 million.
"Logan" bowed in third place with an estimated $17.5 million, bringing its domestic earnings to $184 million. Box Office Mojo estimated its worldwide gross to be $524.1 million.
Rounding out the top five were "Get Out," registering a fourth-place finish with an estimated $13.2 million and "The Shack," at number five with $6.1 million.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
- 1. "Beauty and the Beast," $170 million
- 2. "Kong: Skull Island," $28.9 million
- 3. "Logan," $17.5 million
- 4. "Get Out," $13.2 million
- 5. "The Shack," $6.1 million
- 6. "The LEGO Batman Movie," $4.7 million
- 7. "The Belko Experiment," $4 million
- 8. "Hidden Figures," $1.5 million
- 9. "John Wick: Chapter Two," $1.2 million
- 10. "Before I Fall," $1 million