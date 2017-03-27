Benedict Cumberbatch welcomes 2nd son

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie, are the parents of two boys.

People confirmed that the couple welcomed a second son, Hal Auden Cumberbatch, on March 3.

Cumberbatch has not yet commented on the birth, and his rep has not responded to a request for comment from ABC News.

The "Doctor Strange" star announced in October that he and his wife, a theater director, were expecting their second child.

"Everyone is absolutely thrilled," his rep told E! News at the time.

Cumberbatch, 40, and Hunter, 38, were married in February 2015, following a short engagement. That June, Hunter gave birth to their first child, Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch.

"Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son. We would kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during these next few precious weeks," his rep said upon Christopher's arrival.