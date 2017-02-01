The Best of the Super Bowl LI Commercials Released So Far

Another Super Bowl, another reason to tune into the biggest American sporting sideshow of the year: the commercials.

A 30-second spot in Super Bowl LI is costing advertisers $5 million this year, Variety reported in December. At that price, the ads go for $166,666.67 per second.

Keeping up with tradition, advertisers have begun to leak their Super Bowl masterpieces in the days leading up to the big game.

Here are the most notable Super Bowl commercials that have hit the internet so far:

Buick Featuring Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Car commercials featuring a celebrity endorser are a dime a dozen during the Super Bowl, but Buick's 2017 commercial features two stars: an NFL quarterback and a world-famous supermodel.

In the commercial, two dads are watching their sons play in a pee wee football game. One of the fathers cheers on his quarterback son after he gets sacked and coaches shake their heads in disappointment.

A red convertible then pulls into the parking lot, catching the fathers' attention.

"Whoa," one father says to the other. "Check out that Buick."

"Wow, that's nice," the other father says. "But if that's a Buick, then my kid's Cam Newton."

Suddenly, the North Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback is dominating the field.

Newton then sees a dark-colored SUV pull into the parking lot and says to the coach, "That's a good-looking Buick right there."

"If that's a Buick, then I'm a supermodel," the coach replies, before transforming into former Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr.

Brett Favre's All-Time Interception Record Re-imagined as a Conspiracy

Buffalo Wild Wings capitalized on a statistic that no quarterback would ever want to be a part of: Brett Favre's all-time interception record.

The extended cut of the commercial opens up in a rural setting with the retired hall of famer displaying his throwing accuracy by lobbing footballs directly at players made of straw.

"Just doesn't make any sense," he says to himself after delivering the football to his latest target square in the chest.

Two men wearing dark suits and fedoras then pull up to the field and ominously tell Favre that they need to talk to him. Once back at the former quarterback's home, they show him footage of a ball he threw moving on its own after it left his hands.

"Not all of those interceptions were your fault," the man tells Favre, who then begins to obsess about who is responsible for his shameful record.

Melissa McCarthy's 'Hero's Journey' for the 2017 Kia Niro

In a hilarious commercial for Kia, actress Melissa McCarthy shows off her comedic chops while trying to save the world.

The ad opens up to McCarthy driving in a 2017 Kia Niro when a phone call comes in, telling her, "The whales need your help."

"I love whales," McCarthy says, visibly distressed by the news.

In the following scenes, McCarthy is constantly getting hurt in her hero's quest. When she goes to save the whales, she gets thrown into the side of a ship. Next, McCarthy clings to the top of a tree as a worker using a chainsaw cuts it down. And as she plants a "Save The Ice Caps" sign, the ice underneath her cracks, sending her into the freezing water below.

Skittles Reinvents Romance

Skittles' Super Bowl commercial has already made the rounds through the internet with almost 4.5 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

In the commercial, a teen throws Skittles at the bedroom window of his love interest to get her attention.

Little does the love-struck teen know that each member of the family inside takes turns picking off the flying Skittles with their mouths.

After each person gets a Skittle, they scoot over, keeping the rotation moving so that the neighborhood burglar, a patrolling police officer and a visiting groundhog each get their turn.

The ad ends with the catchphrase "Romance the Rainbow."

Avocados From Mexico's Subliminal Advertising

Bring on the guacamole. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jon Lovitz makes a quick appearance in an Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl commercial.

The ad begins with several members of a secret society, all dressed in robes and masks, standing in a circle in a dark hall discussing the possibility that someone is leaking information, which includes them faking the moon landing and that there are actually only "49 shades of grey."

"Have they figured out we deflated footballs?" a member asks, referring to the much-talked-about Deflategate scandal that plagued the New England Patriots before the start of the season.

"No, we found a fall guy for that one," the leader says.

According to the leader, the fact that avocados have "good fat" is also a secret that has been released. He then turns to a member named Kyle, who is apparently streaming the meeting, and they realize he is the culprit.

You Don't Have to Fake Your Own Death for Lower Cellphone Bills, Sprint Says

Sprint sent a message to prospective customers saying that they don't need to go to extreme measures to save on their wireless bill.

In the 30-second commercial, a father pushes his car off a cliff, which contained a dummy in the driver's seat that bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

The man's children watch in fear as the car crashes into the rocky ground below, and he turns to them and says, "Well kids, daddy's dead." Then, Paul Marcarelli, the former Verizon Wireless spokesperson who made the phrase "Can you hear me now?" famous, appears.

"Faking your own death to get out of your Verizon contract?" Marcarelli asks.

The boy then turns to his father and says, "Isn't that illegal?"

"What are you, a cop?" the man says to his son, with a hint of nervousness in his voice.

Marcarelli then explains to him that he "could have just switched to Sprint."

"Shoot," the father says sheepishly as his children look at him in bewilderment.

Nintendo's First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo took the plunge for its first Super Bowl ad to market the soon-to-be released Nintendo Switch, a hybrid gaming system due out in March.

Viewers are introduced to the Switch in the 90-second sneak peak of the spot. It can function as a portable gaming device with actual buttons on either side of the screen but can also function as a console similar to the Nintendo Wii.