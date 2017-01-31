Formerly known as Media Day, Super Bowl Opening Night may be just about the most entertaining day in sports journalism, where serious peak athleticism and preparation meets chaotic debauchery -- and this year's prime time spectacle ahead of Super Bowl 51 did not disappoint.

Opening night at the Super Bowl! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/ONj8r0NR75 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 31, 2017

As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots prepare to face off this Sunday, both teams kicked off the week of events before the big game with Media Day -- a large gathering where various players discussed everything from team and personal expectations to studying pages of their playbooks.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan even carried that elusive playbook with him throughout the day. Unfortunately for Shanahan, he didn't keep a close enough eye on his bag and panicked when a San Francisco columnist accidentally mistook the bag for his own and strolled off. Luckily for the Falcons offense the playbook was returned to its rightful owner.

While plays are highly anticipated and prepared for by players, coaches and analysts, it's the men behind the play call who really stole the show at night one.

"Fake Tom Brady" was spotted and photographed all around the event as part of a creative social experience by Bleacher Report. A guy dressed in a casual Patriots hoodie with a silicone look-alike mask and perfectly quaffed hair gave everyone, including Brady's teammates, a good laugh.

The one and only Tom Brady says hello to #FakeBrady ?? pic.twitter.com/Hu0U7nMBk2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2017

Tom Brady talked business as he addressed the things he worked to overcome this season. Deflate-gate plagued the start of his season as he was forced to sit out the first four games, but even that didn't stop the star QB from making it to the championship match-up.

A sentimental moment from Brady came after a young fan posed a simple question, "Who was his hero?"

"I think my dad is my hero because he is someone I look up to everyday," Brady said choked up, "... my dad."

The four-time Super Bowl champ is chasing his fifth ring and a spot in the record books on Sunday night, which would make him the most decorated quarterback of all time.

Falcons' QB Matt Ryan makes his debut Super Bowl appearance, but he said he won't let his nerves get the best of him on football's biggest stage.

"I feel like we have prepared ourselves for this moment, we have worked really, really hard and this is exactly where we want to be," Ryan said.

Kel Mitchell is reprising his role as Ed from Good Burger at Super Bowl Opening Night for Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/ZKxkBjSH70 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 31, 2017

The serious moments didn't last long. Kel Mitchell took the crowd by surprise by making an appearance as Ed from "Good Burger." He acknowledged Brady as the GOAT but took the term a too literally, joking that he never knew the QB had fur underneath his jersey. Mitchell then delivered some fuel in the form of a cheeseburger to Ryan.