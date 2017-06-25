The 2017 BET Awards will be held Sunday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, with a ton of A-list talent to perform and present trophies, including Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Migos and Future.

One of the honorees, Johnny Gill, along with his New Edition bandmates, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which he says he just can't believe.

"All the guys are truly excited that we've done this 34 years and to finally be acknowledged for the long history of work that we've been putting in ... No words can explain or describe this," he says. "This whole year has just been insane."

Insane sounds about right, as New Edition, who first burst onto the scene in 1983 with their debut album, "Candy Girl," are enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to the release of their super-successful BET biopic, "The New Edition Story."

Gill says of the biopic, "We were beyond surprised because we had a feeling it would do well. But we just didn't have an idea it would do what it did. Almost 30 million viewers. Unbelievable."

Hosting the BET Awards will be "Saturday Night Live" comedian Leslie Jones, who predicts the gala will be "crazy" and says she is "looking forward to seeing" and meeting New Edition herself.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all of the performers, actually, that they have on there," she says.

As for the nominees, Beyoncé has the most nods: seven in all. Bruno Mars has five, followed by Solange, Chance the Rapper and Migos, who each have four. In addition, Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award.

Tune in to find out who wins at the BET Awards, live this Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Here’s a complete list of the nominees:

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best male R&B/pop artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best collaboration

Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar -- "Freedom"

Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne -- "No Problem"

Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher -- "Party"

Dj Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z -- "Shining"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane -- "Black Beatles"

Best male hip-hop artist

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the year

Beyoncé -- "Sorry"

Big Sean -- "Bounce Back"

Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"

Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"

Video director of the year

Benny Boom -- Kehlani, “Crzy”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia -- Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X -- Zayn Malik “Like I Would”

Hype Williams -- Tyga, “Gucci Snakes Ft, Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter -- Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Best new artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the year

"24k Magic" -- Bruno Mars

"4 Your Eyez Only" -- J. Cole

"A Seat at the Table" -- Solange

"Coloring Book" -- Chance The Rapper

"Lemonade" -- Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Cece Winans -- "Never Have to Be Alone"

Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett --" I Made It"

Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Mann -- "My World Needs You"

Lecrae -- "Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)"

Tamela Mann -- "God Provides"

Best actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars award

Ace Hunter

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

Best movie

"Fences"

"Get Out"

"Hidden Figures"

"Moonlight"

"The Birth of a Nation"

Sportswoman of the year award

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the year award

Cam Newton

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

Centric award

Fantasia -- "Sleeping with the One I Love"

Kehlani -- "Distraction"

Mary J. Blige -- "Thick of It"

Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"

Syd -- "All About Me"

Yuna -- "Crush Ft. Usher"

Coca-Cola viewers’ choice award

Beyoncé -- "Sorry"

Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"

Drake -- "Fake Love"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane --" Black Beatles"

The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk -- "Starboy"

Best international act: Europe

Booba (France)

Mhd (France)

Craig David (UK)

Emeli Sandé (UK)

Giggs (UK)

Skepta (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Wiley (UK)

Best international act: Africa