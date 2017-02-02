Beyonce Dazzles in Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Beyonce has shared more photos from her pregnancy photo shoot after announcing that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer, 35, captioned an Instagram pic of her cradling her bump, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Since sharing the original post, Beyonce has broken an Instagram record, earning more than 8 million likes for her big news.

After the reveal, Beyonce took to her website to post photos from her pregnancy shoot, which she titled "I Have Three Hearts."

She posted pictures, poems and more.

"Mother is a cocoon where cells spark, limbs form, mother swells and stretches to protect her child," one of her images read.

Fans immediately started posting pics from her website in excitement. Some pictures include her daughter Blue Ivy, 5, who will soon be a big sister. In others, Beyonce can be seen posing underwater.

