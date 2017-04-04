Beyoncé and Jay Z are still dangerously and crazy in love after nearly a decade of marriage.

The singer marked her wedding anniversary with a new studio version release of her 2015 song "Die With You" and accompanying music video.

A teaser clip of the visual, available to view on Beyoncé's Instagram page, show intimate home video vignettes of her with her husband and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

"4.4.17," she wrote.

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, married nine years ago today in an ultra-private ceremony in New York City. On Tuesday, Tina Lawson, Beyoncé's mother, shared a never-before-seen picture and a few details from the celebration.

"9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary. (That's my arm fixing the dress lol)," she wrote. "That's my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me."

2017 is proving to be an exciting time for Beyoncé and Jay Z: She announced in February that they're expecting twins later this year.

