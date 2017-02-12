Beyonce performs at Grammy Awards 2017 pregnant with twins

The Grammys promised a Beyonce performance "that would have everyone talking" and the singer, pregnant with twins, delivered.

Beyonce, dressed in a golden floor-length gown with a golden halo head piece, stood center stage as images floated around her in a way that only nerds can decode. Among the images were photos of her daughter, Blue Ivy, and her mother, Tina Knowles, who introduced her.

Warsan Shire's poetry was spoken by the singer, much like in her musical film, "Lemonade," which premiered on HBO last year.

"Women like her cannot be contained," Beyonce spoke, cradling her belly.

The singer sat down in a wooden chair atop a long table to actually sing her first song in the medley, "Love Drought." She then performed "Sandcastles," which refers to a relationship being rebuilt after heartbreak.

The performance ended with Shire's words being spoke again by Beyonce: "If we're gonna heal, let it be glorious."

Beyonce blew kisses to her husband, Jay Z, who sat in the audience, next to her mother and daughter.

She told the audience "thank you so much" as they gave her a standing ovation.