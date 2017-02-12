Grammy Awards 2017: List of Winners

The music world's biggest stars were honored with Grammy Awards on what's called "music's biggest night."

Golden gramophones were handed out inside Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday night.

Coming into Sunday, Beyonce led the field with nine total nominations. Before the televised awards had begun, she had already took home one for Best Music Video for "Formation."

The late David Bowie was also among the winners. He posthumously won Best Alternative Music Album, for "Blackstar."

Actress Carol Burnett also went home a winner, nabbing Best Spoken Word Album for "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox." Blockbuster film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," also took home an award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Here's a list of the top winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards:

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: "25" by Adele

"Purpose" by Justin Bieber

"Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande

"Confident" by Demi Lovato

"This Is Acting" by Sia

Best Rock Album

"California" by Blink-182

WINNER: "Tell Me I’m Pretty" by Cage The Elephant

"Magma" by Gojira

"Death Of A Bachelor" by Panic! At The Disco

"Weezer" by Weezer

Best Dance/Electric Album

WINNER: "Skin" by Flume

"Electronica 1: The Time Machine" by Jean-Michel Jarre

"Epoch" by Tycho

"Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future" by Underworld

"Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII" by Louie Vega

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: “No Problem” by Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” by Desiigner

“Pop Style” by Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” by Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” by ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Music Film

“Lemonade” by Beyoncé

"I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" by Steve Aoki

WINNER: "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years" by The Beatles

"The Music Of Strangers" by Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

“American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry" by Various Artists

Best Alternative Music Album

"22, A Million" by Bon Iver

WINNER: "Blackstar" by David Bowie

"The Hope Six Demolition Project" by PJ Harvey

"Post Pop Depression" by Iggy Pop

"A Moon Shaped Pool" by Radiohead

Record of the Year

"Hello" by Adele

"Formation" by Beyonce

"7 Years" by Lukas Graham

"Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake

"Stressed Out"

"Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

"25" by Adele

"Lemonade" by Beyonce

"Purpose" by Justin Bieber

"Views" by Drake

"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" by Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

"Formation" by Beyonce

"Hello" by Adele

"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" by Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber

"7 Years" by Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Urban Contemporary Album

"Lemonade" by Beyoncé

"Ology" by Gallant

"We Are King" by KING

"Malibu" by Anderson .Paak

"Anti" by Rihanna

This will be updated throughout the evening.