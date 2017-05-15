Congrats are in order for Jim Parsons!

"The Big Bang Theory" star wed his longtime boyfriend, Todd Spiewak, last Saturday inside the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City.

Parsons, 44, announced the news on social media, posting a photo from his nuptials.

In a caption he wrote simply: "5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC."

Parsons came out in a New York Times profile that described him as "gay and in a 10-year relationship."

Last November, the actor celebrated his 14-year anniversary with Spiewak in an Instagram post that featured a selfie of the two.

"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," he wrote in a caption. "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke."

Parsons added, "Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"