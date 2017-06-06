Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand takes the stand in sexual assault case

Jun 6, 2017, 3:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Bill Cosby and Andrea Constand arrived for trial in Norristown, Pa., June 6, 2017.Pool/Getty Images/AP
Bill Cosby and Andrea Constand arrived for trial in Norristown, Pa., June 6, 2017.

Andrea Constand, who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, took the stand today at the Norristown, Pennsylvania, court.

Constand answered questions for nearly an hour from the prosecution. She repeatedly paused and choked up while describing the alleged assault and a previous unwanted advance from Cosby.

The comedian was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand's claim expired.

Cosby, 79, has always maintained his innocence. His defense team has yet to cross-examine Constand.

If Cosby is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.