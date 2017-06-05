Bill Cosby thanks Keshia Knight Pulliam for joining him in court

Bill Cosby thanked his "Cosby Show" co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam for joining him in court on Monday.

The comedian, who is on trial for sexual assault, arrived arm-in-arm with the actress, who played his daughter, Rudy, on the hit TV show from 1984 to 1992.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty.

"Thank you to Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus #TheCosbyShow #KeshiaKnightPulliam," he wrote. "#TheCosbyShow #KeishaKnightPulliam #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth."

Cosby, 79, has been charged with felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a decade-old claim from accuser Andrea Constand. According to court documents, Constand claimed in 2005 that the year before, the comedian drugged and molested her while they were at his home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Cosby has said that he gave Benadryl to Constand and that their sexual encounter was consensual.

Knight Pulliam, 38, has defended Cosby in the past. In 2015, she said in an interview with "Access Hollywood" that he deserves a fair trial.

"Whoever is involved, those are the people who were there. I wasn't there. I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist and giving back millions of dollars to education and schools. And just the man I grew up knowing. It's really not my place to speak on that," she said. "Unfortunately, in the court of public opinion everyone has formed their opinion, but we're still in America and you're innocent until proven guilty of any crimes."