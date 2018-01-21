The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be handed out this Sunday.

And for the first time ever, the awards show will have a host. Kristen Bell said she's excited to be tapped first.

"I won’t be compared to anyone else, which is kind of nice," she told ABC News. "Although I will say, there’s something kind of great about having people who have gone before you so you kind of know what works."

Bell said she likely won't hit below the belt while hosting or be too snarky, admitting, "I don't like to be negative."

"I hope they’ll want to giggle at themselves a little bit but we will keep it a very positive night," she said.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" lead the movie pack of nominees with four nods each. Meanwhile, HBO's "Big Little Lies" along with Netflix's wrestling comedy "GLOW" and its sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" earned the most nominations on the TV side, also nabbing four nods.

The 54th Annual SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Morgan Freeman.

Presenters include "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya; "Mudbound's" Mary J. Blige and Jason Clarke; and "Three Billboards" leads Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, and Frances McDormand.

The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Here's the full list of nominees:

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture



“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"Logan"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

"Wonder Woman"

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award