From the "Time's Up" movement that covered the Golden Globes red carpet in a sea of solidarity and black attire to Oprah Winfrey's game-changing speech about female empowerment, last night's award show transcended the usual focus on specific TV and films.

After three months of scandals that rocked Hollywood, forcing out many powerful men who have been accused of harassment or assault against women, the first major awards show of the year promoted the idea of rebuilding the industry with equality in mind.

The organizers of the "Time's Up" movement said on Facebook, prior to the event that they were encouraging actors and actresses alike to wear all black in order to raise awareness for the campaign, which hopes "to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions."

After a full night where women like Nicole Kidman and Allison Janney grabbed awards for their work, Winfrey left the crowd in awe with her nine-minute speech about the changes on the horizon, while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again," she said.

Today, other iconic and legendary women like Billie Jean King, "Time's Up" activist Eva Longoria and several men, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to social media to rejoice after a "meaningful" night.

Here's what they had to say:

Last night was incredibly meaningful. I am proud to stand in solidarity with Emma and all others of the #TimesUp movement. Thank you to @Oprah for delivering one of the most inspirational speeches I have ever heard. Many voices united are hard to ignore! #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/A1cHlh6Sug — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 8, 2018

Oh what a night! To witness the sea of solidarity tonight filled my heart with joy. We’re going to help women everywhere to have a safer and more fair work environment. And of course I had to quote my dear friend @Lin_Manuel “this is not a moment, it’s a movement!” #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/XyrC0MYfST — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 8, 2018

What a privilege to attend #GoldenGlobes2018 in the age of #TIMESUP - please donate to the #Timesup Legal Defense Fund.

POWERFUL EVENT FOR POSITIVE CHANGE ????? pic.twitter.com/PkP9EZDzAj — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) January 8, 2018

I am so moved to witness the solidarity of women and men everywhere, across all industries, unite in their support of women and girls all over the world. Thank you @oprah for inspiring us all! x VB #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1eMzLzjZJB — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 8, 2018

support women. support girls. support bravery. unify, stand in solidarity and support the women who have pushed the conversation around sexual harassment and abuse forward by telling their story. support the #timesup movement and support sisterhood. this is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/2BrSShWqP4 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 8, 2018

“I got to share this incredibly special moment with Margaret Gardiner, the first #MissUniverse crowned from South Africa. Thank you for inviting me as your guest and for welcoming me with warm open arms.” ?????? #GoldenGlobes #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/gTk0vnxwrC — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 8, 2018

Finally thank you to those who organized, participated (and continue to participate) in the #TimesUp Movement . — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) January 8, 2018

The Golden Globes showed us that when we stand united, nothing can break us apart. Stand with survivors and let them know that they are heard and yes, they are important! #TimesUp #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/3Vd4Eeoj8J — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018

Loved being with my fierce @TheGiftedonFOX ladies last night for the Golden Globes. What an amazing night. A sea of black in support of victims who have been silenced for too long. #TIMESUP #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/4JtO2kqLrO — Emma Dumont (@EmmaDumont) January 8, 2018

Standing in solidarity with women everywhere that have been silenced by harassment, abuse and discrimination. #TIMESUP — WALLIS DAY (@wallisday) January 8, 2018

"I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth but to promote restorative justice. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star." —@LauraDern. #TIMESUP — Joyful Heart (@TheJHF) January 8, 2018