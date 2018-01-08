Billie Jean King, more react to 'meaningful' Golden Globes, Oprah and 'Time's Up'

From the "Time's Up" movement that covered the Golden Globes red carpet in a sea of solidarity and black attire to Oprah Winfrey's game-changing speech about female empowerment, last night's award show transcended the usual focus on specific TV and films.

After three months of scandals that rocked Hollywood, forcing out many powerful men who have been accused of harassment or assault against women, the first major awards show of the year promoted the idea of rebuilding the industry with equality in mind.

The organizers of the "Time's Up" movement said on Facebook, prior to the event that they were encouraging actors and actresses alike to wear all black in order to raise awareness for the campaign, which hopes "to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions."

After a full night where women like Nicole Kidman and Allison Janney grabbed awards for their work, Winfrey left the crowd in awe with her nine-minute speech about the changes on the horizon, while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again," she said.

Today, other iconic and legendary women like Billie Jean King, "Time's Up" activist Eva Longoria and several men, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to social media to rejoice after a "meaningful" night.

Here's what they had to say:

