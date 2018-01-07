Golden Globes 2018: Complete winners list

The Golden Globes have started and that means the big winners are starting to be announced.
Nicole Kidman took home the first award of the night for her role in "Big Little Lies." Sam Rockwell and Elisabeth Moss also took home awards early on for their work on TV and the big screen.
Here are the winners:
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
- Big Little Lies - HBO
- Fargo - FX
- Feud: Betty and Joan - FX
- The Sinner - USA TV
- Top of the Lake: China Girl - SundanceTV
Best TV Series, Comedy
- black-ish - ABC
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon
- Master of None - Netflix
- SMILF - Showtime
- Will & Grace - NBC
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best TV Series, Drama
- The Crown - Netflix
- Game of Thrones - HBO
- The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
- Stranger Things - Netflix
- This is Us - NBC
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Ladybird
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale - WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
- James Franco - The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
- Hong Chau - Downsizing
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks - The Post
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
- Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
- Francis McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep - The Post
- Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg - The Post
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law - The Young Pope
- Kyle McLaughlin - Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis - Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies - WINNER
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson - black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Erik McCormack - Will & Grace
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Shape of Water
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkirk
Best Original Song
- “The Star,” The Star, Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
- “Home,” Ferdinand, Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, Justin Tranter
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
- “Remember Me,” Coco, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul