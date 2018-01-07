Golden Globes 2018: Complete winners list

The Golden Globes have started and that means the big winners are starting to be announced.

Nicole Kidman took home the first award of the night for her role in "Big Little Lies." Sam Rockwell and Elisabeth Moss also took home awards early on for their work on TV and the big screen.

Here are the winners:

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies - HBO

Fargo - FX

Feud: Betty and Joan - FX

The Sinner - USA TV

Top of the Lake: China Girl - SundanceTV

Best TV Series, Comedy

black-ish - ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon

Master of None - Netflix

SMILF - Showtime

Will & Grace - NBC

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown - Netflix

Game of Thrones - HBO

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Stranger Things - Netflix

This is Us - NBC

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Ladybird

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale - WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

#GoldenGlobes: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Sam Rockwell#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/zgJr6kDRQF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Francis McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law - The Young Pope

Kyle McLaughlin - Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies - WINNER

Congratulations to Nicole Kidman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Big Little Lies - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wHEQBHFpaA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WYm6ml0gWn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick

William H. Macy - Shameless

Erik McCormack - Will & Grace

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song