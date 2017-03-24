Billy Joel admits, 'It's time to slow down'

For a guy who hasn't released a new album in 24 years, Billy Joel manages to keep pretty busy: He's got his monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, and also plays sold-out shows at stadiums across the country.

There's also no shortage of fans who want to see him. But the Piano Man says it may be time to think about cutting back his schedule a bit.

"I don’t know that I’m going to be able to continue selling out shows at The Garden," he told the newspaper Newsday. "Eventually, there has to be an end to the arc. It has to start dissipating. And when we get an indication of that, we’ll probably fold the tent. I don’t know when that will be.

"I’m probably going to start playing less and less gigs," Joel, 67, added. "Right now, we do a Garden show once a month and probably two other shows in other places around the country. I mean, I’ve got a new baby now and I’m trying to [spend more time] having a personal life. So I’m looking at less work."

Joel and his wife Alexis welcomed their first child, Della Rose, in 2015. He also has an adult daughter from his marriage to Christie Brinkley.

"It feels like I’m entitled," he said. "I’ve been working my whole life. It’s time to slow down."

But that doesn't mean Joel will stop for good.

"As long as people want to see us, I suppose I should consider continuing," he said. "The only thing that would hinder me from doing it would be my own physicality, because there’s a lot of physicality involved."

On April 5, Joel will play the first show at the newly remodeled Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in his native Long Island, New York.