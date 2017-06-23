Bindi Irwin is "beyond excited" about the big news her father Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin is being honored within the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2018.

The honorees were announced on Thursday and also include the late comedian Bernie Mac, and other current stars like Jack Black, Lynda Carter and Mary J. Blige.

In a post to Instagram, the past "Dancing With the Stars" winner wrote: "I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime."

She added, "To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work."

Bindi Irwin lost her father in 2006 after he was stung in the heart by a stingray. The 18-year-old has been keeping his legacy alive by working with her local zoo in Australia, among other wildlife conservation efforts.

She also posts very touching videos and pictures of her late father often on social media.

"Dad, you give me strength every day. These memories will live with me forever. I miss you with all my heart but I'm beyond grateful for the time we had. I hope someday we are all together again. I love you," she wrote earlier this week with a clip of her as a baby with Steve.

Dates have not been set for the star ceremonies, which must be scheduled within two years of selection.