For 17-year-old "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi, the college application process has been different from most young girls her age.

For one, she received a recommendation letter from First Lady Michelle Obama and now she's telling Seventeen magazine that she was accepted into every college to which she applied.

"I did get all of my college acceptances and I'm keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to," she told the magazine. "So that's really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month."

Wherever she ends up, Shahidi won't be taking it easy. The Minnesota native plans to double major.

"As much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself. And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution," she added. "I have not decided on a minor. I don't know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate."

Shahidi also isn't taking lightly the fact that she's on an acclaimed TV show that tackles tough issues, including about race relations, in the United States.

"Our lives are ingrained in the beauty that we see and so to be one of the many faces representing our girls is really special to me, to have the opportunity," she said. "If I can be one of the faces that somebody is able to relate to, I'm happy to do that."

College might also be the chance for "Black-ish" to cover a whole new set of issues, including coming of age.

"The fact that Zoey is college-aged [makes it] important to address that. Because on a college campus -- given the socio-political landscape of our society at the moment –- we're not only dealing with race policy that we got from 'Black-ish,' [but also] the intersectionality of race, gender, sexuality and political views and ideals," she said about a potential spin-off.

Late last year, Shahidi told ABC News that her mother's been the foundation in her life from whom her success stems.

"Strong black women are viewed as the anomaly or strong people of color are viewed as the anomaly," she said. "Because of [my mom's] presence in my life, that was never the anomaly; that was the expectation, that was the standard, that was a given."