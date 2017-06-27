"Black-ish" star Miles Brown says he stayed up past his bedtime to work the star-studded red carpet at the first-ever NBA Awards.

The 11-year-old, who plays Jack Johnson on the hit ABC show, brought his big personality to the event, interviewing NBA legends like Shaq and Draymond Green as a kid correspondent for "Good Morning America."

"Kareem Abdul-Jabaar is like 10-feet taller than me!" he said.

Miles was also overwhelmed standing next to Shaq.

"Look at Shaq! OMG! He's huge!" Miles exclaimed.

Miles even compared shoe sizes with Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki. "I'm a size 4.5," Miles said proudly. "I'm a U.S. 16 my friend," Nowitzki replied.

Golden State Warriors defensive forward Draymond Green showed up in style wearing shorts and a blazer.

"Now these shorts are everything, no lotion needed," Brown said approvingly.

Once the ceremony got underway the two met again backstage after Green was named defensive player of the year.

D ?? P ?? O ?? Y ?? pic.twitter.com/YwuIYWz0DT — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 27, 2017

Green told Miles, "It feels amazing ... You know playing defense wins championships."

He even had some hoops-related advice: "You've gotta move your feet number one -- number two you just gotta want to do it."

Thanks to a record-breaking season, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook humbly accepted the NBA MVP award. Miles anxiously awaited meeting him backstage.

"You need to give me some tips on grabbing rebounds," Miles asked the MVP.

"I can try -- you have to grow a few inches and I can help you," Westbrook said with a smile.

Miles told Robin Roberts that his favorite part of the evening was spending some time with Drake, the event's host.

Miles barely kept his cool and even sported a small accessory in the host's honor. "I see you've got a pin," Drake said to him on the carpet. "You look sharp tonight," the rapper added.

"Getting to see Drake ... He's like my favorite rapper so I got to see him and I've met him before but it wasn't like I really didn't get to talk to him like I did on the red carpet and that was awesome," Miles said.