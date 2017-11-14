Blake Shelton is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

According to the magazine, the singer was shocked by the news, and joked that the editors were "down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

He also said that he couldn't wait to rub the honor in the face of his friend and fellow "Voice" judge, People's 2013 Sexiest Man Alive pick, Adam Levine.

“As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about," he said.

Shelton, 41, opened up to the magazine about his awkward phase, his food weaknesses and how he stays in shape. He also said that gracing the cover of the magazine's special issue is a "confirmation" that will give him confidence going forward.

“When [people] would say to Adam, ‘Mr. Sexy,’ you’d always see him go, ‘Well, awwww…’ If you say that to me, it’s going to be, ‘You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy!'" he said. "I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”

The country singer said that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, encouraged him to accept the honor. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, she said that she agreed with People's assessment of her beau.

"Well wow, they got that right," she told the show. "I knew I was on to something!"

“I already had scored, but now I really scored,” she added.