Bobby Brown remembers his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on her birthday

Bobby Brown remembered his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown Saturday on what would have been her 24th birthday.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died from lobar pneumonia, according to an autopsy report. The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in her bathtub inside her Atlanta-area home on Jan. 31, 2015. She later died on July 26, 2015, at age 22.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner said in its report that in addition to the pneumonia, she suffered from a "complicating mixed drug intoxication," along with brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.

Her singer father, 48, posted a series of photos of his only daughter.

He used the caption: "TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN"

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/ceRiun1EE9 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

In an interview last year with ABC's Robin Roberts, the R&B singer opened up about his final moments with his daughter as she lay in a coma before her death.

"The last thing I told her, I just said, ‘Let go.’ I said, ‘It’s OK, you can go with your mom. Daddy’ll be all right. I love you. You can rest now,’” he recalled.

"Hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go," he added. "I don’t wish that on my worst enemy or any enemy. That is the worst pain in the world."