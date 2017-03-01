We all know who Wolverine is and if you don't, well you're most likely not going to see "Logan."

But if you are a fan of this highly-anticipated last movie featuring Hugh Jackman as his iconic, gruff superhero, then you have a lot of questions about Boyd Holbrook's character Pierce and his Reavers.

Sure, they look very menacing, but what do they want? Where do they come from? And what's up with Pierce's mechanical arm?

Holbrook was kind enough to stop by "Popcorn with Peter Travers" and we have ALL the answers you're looking for. Here's what the actor had to say:

Minor spoilers ahead

Don't let his name Donald Pierce fool you

Travers didn't pull any punches after seeing "Logan," calling Holbrook's character a "rat bast---."

"Everything starts with the script," he told Travers, explaining that his character's accent adds to his menacing demeanor. "It was written as Southern, so I drew off [my experiences, being from Kentucky]."

What makes the accent so creepy is "there's a hospitality to it," which throws you off, Holbrook said.

Travers even said the first conversation between Pierce and Wolverine comes off like he's a fan of the former X-Men hero.

Ben Rothstein/Marvel and 20th Century Fox

He's no pushover

Holbrook added that a few cosmetic additions, such as his tattoos, "tell a backstory" about his villainous role.

"You can tell he's military," Holbrook explained. "There's wounds ... his mannerisms."

In you've seen his mechanical arm, Holbrook said his character "chopped [it] off" to make the "upgrade."

The Reavers

This ex-military group and its leader, Pierce, is a "brilliant engineer with sort of neurotical robotics" who can repair those who have been injured in battle, hence the upgraded limbs.

"You got a guy who feels a little bit inadequate," he said. "He’s not as qualified as the mutants are. He's trying to improve himself."

X-23

A young girl Laura is basically a young, female version of Logan, who he eventually takes under his wing, according to trailers and clips.

Holbrook made it seem like the Reavers had a hand in creating her. "That's his product," Holbrook said.

"That's a security threat against society," he said.

The R rating

Holbrook said the rating makes this film the kind of Wolverine movie everyone has been waiting for.

"It’s public knowledge that Hugh’s taken a pay cut to make this film," he said of the rating. "I think in a way it’s kind of going to quench the thirst of the audience, the fan base, because you always want to see what this guy is really capable of."

"Logan" hits theaters on Friday.

