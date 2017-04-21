Brad Paisley said his 9-year-old son 'hung out' with Mick Jagger

Brad Paisley's son may only be 9 years old, but he's already got music on the brain. In an interview with ABC News, the country music star said his son William, known as "Huck," hit it off with rock legend Mick Jagger.

"They hung out quite a bit," Paisley said. "He was actually better at conversing with Mick than I am. I have a very smart 9-year-old."

While Jagger and Paisley were collaborating on their music, and Huck took advantage of the time to ask some questions.

Huck asked the legendary Rolling Stones frontman what blues legend Muddy Waters was like.

"Mick said, 'Excuse me?'" Paisley recalled. "He said, 'Muddy Waters, was he nice?' And Mick said, 'Oh yeah, he was an amazing influence on us and a great man.'"

"It was bizarre. He had heard that the Rolling Stones were influenced heavily by Muddy Waters and so he wanted to know what he was like," Paisley said.

The singer-songwriter gushed over his son's music knowledge.

"I envy his intelligence," he said. "I wish I was that smart."

Paisley also discussed collaborating with another high-profile icon, John Fogerty, on a song about veterans. The two explore how former servicemen and women are treated in Paisley's new single, "Love and War."

"It's a very strong message -- and I think it's also, unfortunately, true, in some ways -- that we're not taking care of our veterans. This just can't keep happening," Paisley said. "Not only do they deserve healthcare and a sort of a pat on the back ... but they deserve spoils and riches and a free car."