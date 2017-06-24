Bradley Cooper surprised audiences Friday when he crashed Kris Kristofferson's set during the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

The actor hasn't made a career change to singing. Instead, he was filming scenes for "A Star Is Born," the film he's directing and co-starring in with Lady Gaga.

Bradley Cooper on Glastonbury Festival 2017 Stage pic.twitter.com/Bd9DwS84NA — BRADLEY-COOPER·NET (@bradcoopernet) June 23, 2017

In the film, Cooper, 42, portrays country music singer Jackson Maine, who's on the tail end of his career when he meets Gaga's Ally. It's set to hit theaters Sept. 28, 2018.

Kristofferson starred alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1976 version of the film, which has been remade a total of four times.

This isn't the first time stars from the upcoming movie musical have filmed scenes at a festival. Both Cooper and Gaga were spotted filming at Coachella back in April.

Cooper admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in May just how hard it is to portray a singer.

"It’s so hard to sing," he said then. "I had no idea. I just felt I would get fatigued at the end of even like a phrase."

"The amount of respect I have for singers, which I know is ridiculous because of course you should, but I’ve really been awakened to the phenomenon of singing," Cooper continued. "So I hope I can just be believable enough so that you can watch Stefani -- that’s her name, Gaga -- just shine 'cause she’s incredible."