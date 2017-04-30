Britney Spears was the big winner Saturday night when she took home the first-ever Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, surprised the singer onstage by presenting the inaugural award.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 26, joined Hailee Steinfeld and the show's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson, who performed a medley of Spears' hits, including "Circus," "...Baby One More Time" and "Till the World Ends."

Accepting the award from her sister, Britney Spears, 35, told the crowd, "What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!"

"This is such an honor," the singer continued. "I want to thank Radio Disney so much for giving me their first-ever Icon Award. What can I say? This is such an honor! Your support throughout my career has meant so much to me."

You can watch the rest of the Radio Disney Awards tonight on the Disney Channel at 7 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek, here's the full list of winners:

"You Know You Love Them – Best Group (Presented By KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"

DNCE

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chainsmokers (TCS)

Twenty One Pilots

"He's The One – Best Male Artist"

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

"She's The One – Best Female Artist"

"The Bestest – Song Of The Year"

"Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya

WINNER: "Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes

"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"

Beliebers

WINNER: Harmonizers

Mendes Army

Megatronz

Selenators

"The Buzz - Breakout Artist Of The Year"

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

WINNER: Jake Paul

Jiffpom

"The Freshest – Best New Artist"

Jon Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

WINNER: Grace Vanderwaal

"So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile"

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor

"Handclap" – Fitz & The Tantrums

WINNER: "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

"XOXO – Best Crush Song"

WINNER: "Let Me Love You" (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake

"On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Starving" (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

"Wild" (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan

"Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"

"Bacon" – Nick Jonas

"Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE

"Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"No" – Meghan Trainor

WINNER: "Work" – Rihanna

"When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"

"Alone" – Marshmello

WINNER: "Cold Water" (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

"Don't Let Me Down" (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"Millionaire" (f. Nelly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals

"Never Forget You" (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson

"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"

"I Hate U, I Love U" (f. Olivia O'Brien) – Gnash

"Make Me Cry" (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus

WINNER: "Shout Out To My Ex" – Little Mix

"Sorry" – Justin Bieber

"We Don't Talk Anymore" (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth

"Play It Again! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"

"0s Mercedes" – Maren Morris

"From The Ground Up" – Dan + Shay

"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: "Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Think of You" (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young

"The Bestest! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

"The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"

Lauren Alaina

WINNER: Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

"I'm With The Band! - Favorite Tour"

Hunter Hayes' "21 Tour"

Justin Bieber's "Purpose Tour

Meghan Trainor's "The Untouchable Tour"

Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato's "Future Now Tour"

WINNER: Selena Gomez's "Revival Tour"

"Mashup! - Best Collaboration"

"Beauty & The Beast" – Ariana Grande & John Legend

"We Don't Talk Anymore" – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez

WINNER: "Bad Things" – MGK X Camila Cabello

"Just Hold On" – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" – Zayn & Taylor Swift

