Every year some of the motion picture industry's most talented filmmakers, directors and actors descend upon lower Manhattan to debut their latest projects at the Tribeca Film Festival.

At this year's festival, which took place from April 19 to April 30, moviegoers waited in line to see the cast of "The Godfather" reunite for its 45th anniversary, an intimate conversation with Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, the world premiere of season 3 of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," among many other star-studded screenings.

But as many film buffs know, the festival has been an important launching pad for some of the industry's most acclaimed works through the years.

Some of the movies that generated buzz in Tribeca theaters this year include "Buster's Mal Heart," which stars Rami Malek as a father and husband, and "Blame," which the director and star, Quinn Shepard, started writing when she was 15 years old.

Here are six movies to watch out for that made their U.S. debut at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival:

WellGo USA Entertainment

"Buster's Mal Heart"

Fans of USA's "Mr. Robot" will recognize "Buster's Mal Heart" star Rami Malek, who plays Jonah, or the titular character Buster. Buster works the overnight shift at a Montana hotel to support his loving wife and daughter, whom he teaches Spanish to. But Buster’s life is turned upside down by a late night visitor to the hotel, and he becomes a fugitive on the run in Montana’s snow-covered woods. As he makes his way from vacation home to vacation home, Buster struggles with knowing what is real and what isn’t. The thriller is director Sarah Adina Smith's second feature film.

"Abundant Acreage Available"

The Martin Scorsese-produced drama, "Abundant Acreage Available," shows how a hard-hitting North Carolina sister Tracy Ledbetter (Amy Ryan) and God-fearing Jesse Ledbetter (Terry Kinney) cope with their father's death after sickness. The two find themselves debating what they will do next while cleaning out their farm house of their father's belongings. The ill-timed arrival of three squatters on their tobacco farm increases the dispute between the two. After greeting the chorus of brothers (Max Gail, Francis Guinan and Steve Coulter) with the family rifle, Tracy learns she has previously met the old men in her childhood. They have returned to the land to bury their father, who sold the property to the Ledbetter's father nearly 50 years ago, and wish to buy it back. The surprise visit widens the tension between the siblings, torn between selling and settling, until they find themselves coping with death yet again on their farm and question how to move on.

Marc Bossaerts/A24

"The Exception"

"The Exception" highlights actor Christopher Plummer's portrayal of exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany's monarch who now lives with his wife (Janet McTeer) in a secluded mansion in the Netherlands at the onset of World War II. The Kaiser soon finds his life infiltrated by German solider Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney) after concerns Dutch spies are watching the former leader. Plummer frequents humor with his character, creating a complex juxtaposition between his role and the tense moments unfolding throughout the thriller. At one pivotal turn in the film, the Kaiser unexpectedly shows his whit when he helps Brandt make a rebellious escape from the German military with his new mistress Mieke, a maid in the Kaiser’s home whom Brandt discovers is secretly Jewish and working as a spy for the Dutch resistance. Devotion is one central theme to the film. “The Exception” pushes its characters to make the tough choice between honoring nation or heart.

"Super Dark Times"

Zach (Owen Campbell) and Josh (Charlie Tahan) are best friends growing up in the mid-1990s in this feature debut by director Kevin Phillips. The teens deal with bullies, school and a crush on their classmate Allison (Elizabeth Cappuccino). But during one afternoon in the park, things go terribly wrong after they borrow Josh’s older brother's samurai sword. The thriller, which is reminiscent of coming-of-age dramas like "Stand by Me," follows the friends as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy in drastically different ways and comes to a shocking and bloody conclusion.

Aaron Kovalchik

"Blame"

"Blame" is the feature debut of 22-year-old writer and director Quinn Shepard. Shepard said she first started writing the film when she was a 15-year-old teenager with a slight obsession with Arthur Miller's play, "The Crucible.” Shepard stars as Abigail, who develops a close bond with her high school substitute drama teacher Jeremy Woods (Chris Messina). The teacher-student relationship goes unnoticed by school administration and parents; however, the romance spurs shock, jealousy and rage in fellow classmates. Nadia Alexander, who plays mean girl Melissa Bowman, won the festival’s Best Actress in U.S. narrative feature film award. Both Abigail and Melissa navigate high school while carrying the secrets and lies of their dark pasts.

"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives"

As the documentary that opened the festival, "Clive Davis: Soundtrack of Our Lives" takes audiences through music legend Clive Davis' life, from his early career as a lawyer to a record-company executive who introduced artists like Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow and Alicia Keys. "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives," which is directed and edited by Chris Perkel, also shares intimate moments and memories of Davis’ relationship with Whitney Houston.