Caitlyn Jenner felt like a 'punching bag' in marriage to Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner says she felt like a "punching bag" in her marriage to Kris Jenner.

While promoting her new memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," Jenner shared some details from her 23-year marriage to the Kardashian matriarch on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show Wednesday.

"I was always with very strong women and, obviously, Kris is the strongest I was with," said Jenner, 67, who came out as transgender in 2015 before transitioning to female.

Asked if she ever played into the role of punching bag, Jenner responded, "No, I didn’t. It used to bother me because a lot of people would do stuff online, saying, 'Why don’t you stand up to her?'"

"Did you ever?" Cohen asked.

"Well," Jenner teased before adding, "No, of course I did."

But when it came to finances, Jenner said she had little say.

"[Kris] was in charge of everything," Jenner said. "And that bothers you after a long, long period of time. Obviously, I was doing very well financially, personally, through the show and other things I was doing."

Still, Jenner said she never saw any of the money made from her time on the reality show.

"It kind of all went into the house," she said. "Once we went through the divorce, I obviously had a paycheck that I kept."

Jenner was also paid for her share of the house, which Kris Jenner kept.

Despite having little control over the finances or the way she was portrayed on the show, Jenner is glad she was a part of the reality series, saying she "had some of the best conversations with my kids on that show."

"Honestly, I never had a low point, until Kris said some of that stuff," she said.

"That stuff" Jenner referred to was her ex's reaction to her memoir, which details Jenner's struggle with gender identity as well as her relationships with her three ex-wives.

On Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kris Jenner told two of her children, "I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done. Done."

She added, "Everything she said was all made up."

Jenner revealed to Cohen that her ex called her and said she never wanted to speak to her again after the book came out.

"I said, 'OK,'" Jenner told Cohen. "That’s fine, I move on."

"Is it sad? Of course it is," she continued. "But I have no problem with Kris. If that’s the way she feels, that’s the way she feels. My book is honest and it’s my story. And I'm sorry she feels that way and I just don’t want her to alienate me from my children."

Earlier in the week, Jenner told "Good Morning America" that she has no ill will toward Kris and that she tried to be "extraordinarily honest" in her book.

"It is my perspective and, obviously, when you do a book like that, you know, there’s different opinions," she told "GMA." "I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and know the whole situation."

Kim Kardashian West has also spoken out about the book, calling it unnecessarily hurtful to her mom.

"My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much," Kardashian West told "The Ellen Degeneres Show" airing today. "She's (Caitlyn) promoting this book and she's saying all these things and you know, I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

Kardashian West said Jenner hasn't been honest about "certain things" in her marriage to Kris and more.

"I mean, I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself," she said referring to Caitlyn Jenenr. "I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it's just so hurtful. Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense."