Camille Cosby calls district attorney 'exploitively ambitious' as celebs react to mistrial

Camille Cosby, the longtime wife of Bill Cosby, reacted in a lengthy statement about her husband's sexual assault case ending in a mistrial on Saturday morning.

After six days of deliberation, the Pennsylvania jury were unable to render a unanimous verdict on any of the three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault with which Cosby had been charged.

"How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious," her statement began. "How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical."

Cosby continued in her statement: "How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life."

The 73-year-old philanthropist, who's been married to "The Cosby Show" creator since 1964, added that "historically, people have challenged injustices."

Cosby then said she was "grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision."

She added that his trial ending this way was a "manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies."

She also thanked her husband's attorneys "for their hard work" along with her staff "for their continuous commitment to our family and me."

Cosby ended her statement by thanking her family, friends and supporters "who never gave up on us, despite it all."

Celebrities are also reacting to Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ending in a mistrial.

“Girls” star Lena Dunham took to Twitter, saying: "Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't..."

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Comedian D.L. Hughley wrote on Twitter: "A jury deliberated longer in the #Cosby Case! Than the murder of #PhilandoCastile!"